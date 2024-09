Neurology/psychiatric

Jingxin scientists describe new dopamine and/or 5-HT1A receptor ligands

Researchers at Shanghai Jingxin Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified cyclohexane compounds acting as dopamine and/or 5-HT1A receptor ligands reported to be useful for the treatment of depression, schizophrenia, phobia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, cognitive disorders and bipolar disorder, among others.