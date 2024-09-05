BioWorld - Thursday, September 5, 2024
Cardiovascular

Nanjing Huanbo Biotechnology patents new GRK2 degradation inducers for PAH

Sep. 5, 2024
Nanjing Huanbo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has disclosed proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding agent coupled to a β-adrenergic receptor kinase 1 (BARK1; GRK2) targeting moiety via a linker acting as GRK2 degradation inducers.
