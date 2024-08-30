BioWorld - Friday, August 30, 2024
Private labels, slow uptake mark first year of Humira biosimilars

Aug. 30, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Although last year’s massive U.S. launch of Humira biosimilars captured headlines, the market adoption of those competitors has been nothing to write home about, even with discounts as low as 85% off the innovator price.
