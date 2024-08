Biopharma nonprofit deals and grants through 2024

Biopharma grants reach four-year high of $2.5B; nonprofit deals down

Through July 2024, biopharma firms received $2.52 billion in grants, marking a 52% increase from $1.66 billion in grants during the same period last year. However, nonprofit deals are at their lowest level on record, according to BioWorld’s records. Although nonprofit deal values were initially higher in April compared to 2023, they have since dropped and are now well below the levels seen in prior years.