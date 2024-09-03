BioWorld - Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Yunovia cleared for Korea phase I trial of small-molecule GLP-1 asset

Sep. 3, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Yunovia Co. Ltd. gained clearance in South Korea to start a multiple ascending dose phase I study for ID-110521156 – a novel, orally available, small-molecule, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic Small molecule Asia-Pacific MOHW