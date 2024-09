Fosgo death blow? Athira theory intact post-phase II/III AD bust

Athira CEO Mark Litton said the firm is “evaluating all the options” after disclosing top-line results from its phase II/III Lift-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton (fosgo), a hepatocyte growth factor-positive modulator, in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Javier San Martin, chief medical officer, said the company will schedule “a conversation at the right time” with the U.S. FDA.