Musculoskeletal

Novel TAK1 inhibitor from Novartis for treating osteoarthritis

Novartis AG described the identification and activity of TAK-756, a novel, selective and potent TAK1 inhibitor, as a potential intra-articular therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Previous studies demonstrated that TAK1 appears to be a potential target for controlling inflammation and catabolism through NF-κB and MAPK pathways.