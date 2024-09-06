BioWorld - Friday, September 6, 2024
Cardiovascular

Effect of COR-1389 on cardiopulmonary function in pulmonary hypertension associated with right heart failure

Sep. 6, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Corteria Pharmaceuticals SAS and Université Paris-Saclay recently presented the preclinical results on a long-acting corticotropin-releasing factor CRF2 receptor agonist, COR-1389.
BioWorld Science Conferences European Society of Cardiology Cardiovascular