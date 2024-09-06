BioWorld - Friday, September 6, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical divulges new GLP-1R agonists

Sep. 6, 2024
No Comments
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized indazolinone compounds acting as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders, cerebral infarction, dementia, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH; formerly nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]), obesity and stroke.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents