Endocrine/metabolic

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical divulges new GLP-1R agonists

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized indazolinone compounds acting as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders, cerebral infarction, dementia, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH; formerly nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]), obesity and stroke.