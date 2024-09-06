BioWorld - Friday, September 6, 2024
Endocrine/metabolic

Gasherbrum Bio discovers new GLP-1R agonists for type 2 diabetes

Sep. 6, 2024
Gasherbrum Bio Inc. has described glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
