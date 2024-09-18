BioWorld - Wednesday, September 18, 2024
FDA leery of using PCCP mechanism for special 510(k) filings

Sep. 17, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for predetermined change control protocols (PCCPs) is out for comment, but a recent agency webinar highlighted some areas of ambiguity.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. 510(k) FDA