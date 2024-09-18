BioWorld - Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Merit Medical buying Cook’s lead management portfolio for $210M

Sep. 17, 2024
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
Merit Medical Systems Inc. reported it is buying the lead management assets of Cook Medical Inc. for $210 million in cash. The Cook products consist of lead extraction devices and other lead management products.
