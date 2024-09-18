BioWorld - Wednesday, September 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

HHS announces LEAP in Health IT awards

Sep. 18, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported the winners of the Leading Edge Acceleration Projects in Health Information Technology program, with a couple of key areas of interest.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S.