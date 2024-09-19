BioWorld - Thursday, September 19, 2024
LSI Europe Summit 2024

Non-dilutive funding comes with challenges panel says

Sep. 19, 2024
By Shani Alexander
As med-tech startups look to raise capital without diluting the valuation of their company, many may look to sell distribution rights in certain geographies to interested companies.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Europe