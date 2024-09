Novo idles, Lilly produces more positive once-weekly insulin data

With Novo Nordisk A/S hobbled by a complete response letter, Eli Lilly and Co. has forged ahead in developing a once-weekly type 2 diabetes treatment. Top-line data from Lilly’s phase III Qwint-1 and Qwint-3 studies of efsitora alfa showed noninferior average levels of blood glucose, A1C, compared to those using another daily basal insulin treatment.