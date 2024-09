Adcom next stop for Iterum amid AMR concerns

After receiving a complete response letter from the U.S. FDA more than three years ago and conducting another phase III trial, Iterum Therapeutics plc is preparing to make its case before an advisory committee Sept. 9 for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid as an oral treatment option for women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by specific microorganisms.