Vaxcyte prices $1.3B follow-on on the back of strong VAX-31 data

On news that drove shares up by 36% on Sept. 3, San Carlos, Calif.-based Vaxcyte Inc. priced a $1.3 billion follow-on offering a day later. It is the fourth highest amount raised through a follow-on offering of shares in BioWorld’s records, as well as the second largest financing of all types for 2024, behind New York-based Pfizer Inc.’s $3.1 billion global sale of shares in March.