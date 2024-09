Biopharma financings August 2024

Biopharma financings near $78B, almost double last year’s value

Biopharma financing activity surged in the first eight months of 2024, reaching $77.5 billion, a 91.25% increase from the $40.52 billion raised during the same period in 2023. August saw a slight dip in funding, with $3.48 billion raised compared to $3.71 billion in July.