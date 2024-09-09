Relay racing to pivotal after PI3K breast-cancer win

With positive first-in-human findings on board, Relay Therapeutics Inc. plans a pivotal study next year to test RLY-2608, an allosteric, pan-mutant and isoform-selective inhibitor of PI3K alpha in breast cancer. During a conference call on the data, TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber noted that “next year’s going to be a pretty busy year for you. How fast can you start the phase III? Is there any way to pull it into the first half of the year as opposed to the second half?” CEO Sanjiv Patel said the company is “moving as fast as we possibly can,” and an update will be provided once a sit-down with regulators is finished.