Adcom tries to balance risk for the many with benefit for the few

With antimicrobial resistance growing to many first-line antibiotics, a key concern in the U.S. FDA’s approving an oral penem like Iterum Therapeutics International Ltd.’s tablet combining sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid is that it could become a first-line, go-to drug in treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections and, possibly, more serious infections off-label.