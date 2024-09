Upcoming GLP-1 player Terns piques interest with early oral data

Boosting shares by nearly 17% on Sept. 9, phase I data of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, TERN-601, demonstrated it was well-tolerated and led to a statistically significant weight loss across all three doses tested in healthy adults who were obese or overweight.