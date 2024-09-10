BioWorld - Tuesday, September 10, 2024
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Chinabio Partnering Forum 2024

Chinese biotechs increasingly nimble in terms of deal structure

Sep. 10, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
As geopolitical tensions rise between the U.S. and China, building cross-border relationships is more important than ever, said panelists during the Chinabio Partnering Forum in Shanghai Sept. 10.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Conferences Deals and M&A ChinaBio Partnering Forum Asia-Pacific China U.S.