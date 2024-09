IPO class of 2024 shows value recovery despite mixed stock performance

Biopharma IPOs have faced tough conditions in recent years, but 2024 is showing signs of improvement in terms of value, while stumbling on overall performance. IPO values remain significantly lower than the peak years of 2020-2021 and are still below collective values seen in 2014-2019, however, this year's value marks a recovery compared to the challenging environment of 2023.