BioWorld - Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Pharos Ibio wins MFDS orphan drug designation for AML drug
Sep. 10, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean artificial intelligence-based drug developer Pharos Ibio Co. Ltd. said that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) granted an orphan drug designation for PHI-101, a second-line therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
American Society of Hematology
Cancer
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
MOHW
Orphan drug