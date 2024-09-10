BioWorld - Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Pharos Ibio wins MFDS orphan drug designation for AML drug

Sep. 10, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean artificial intelligence-based drug developer Pharos Ibio Co. Ltd. said that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) granted an orphan drug designation for PHI-101, a second-line therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
