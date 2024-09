US FDA grants fast track to Moebius-Sun’s knee OA pain injection

The U.S. FDA on Sept. 6 granted fast track designation to MM-II – a novel, non-opioid injectable candidate for knee osteoarthritis (OA) co-developed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Moebius Medical Ltd. Mumbai, India-based Sun and Tel Aviv, Israel-based Moebius agreed, under undisclosed terms, to co-develop the novel liposomal non-opioid pain therapy in an exclusive global licensing deal in 2016.