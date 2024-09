GBC 2024: Role of regulation for a changing biotech industry

Technological breakthroughs are changing the biopharmaceutical landscape and forcing regulators to think on their feet and facilitate (not impede) innovation, experts said at the Global Bio Conference (GBC) 2024. “Regulatory speed and agility are necessary amid emergencies to cater to unmet medical needs,” Choong May Ling, CEO of Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority, told audience members in Seoul, South Korea.