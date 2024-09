Viridian Thrives on phase III with veligrotug in thyroid eye

Implications for Amgen Inc.’s same-class Tepezza (teprotumumab) of positive phase III data from Viridian Therapeutics Inc. with veligrotug in thyroid eye disease became a topic of talk on Wall Street talk. “I’m not drawing any clinical trial comparisons, you’ll have to reach your own conclusions,” CEO Steve Mahoney said during a conference call on the results.