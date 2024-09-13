BioWorld - Friday, September 13, 2024
Cancer

Janssen Biotech and Yuhan disclose new EGFR mutant inhibitors

Sep. 13, 2024
Researchers from Janssen Biotech Inc. and Yuhan Corp. have synthesized EGFR (HER1; erbB1) (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.
