BioWorld - Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Company hit with $1M fine for inappropriate ads that ran 56 days

Sep. 23, 2024
By Mark McCarty
Azon Medical LLC, a supplier of medical products such as durable medical equipment, is on the hook for slightly more than $1 million for promoting the P-Stim device as eligible for Medicare coverage.
