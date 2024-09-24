BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, September 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Company hit with $1M fine for inappropriate ads that ran 56 days
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Company hit with $1M fine for inappropriate ads that ran 56 days
Sep. 23, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
Azon Medical LLC, a supplier of medical products such as durable medical equipment, is on the hook for slightly more than $1 million for promoting the P-Stim device as eligible for Medicare coverage.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.