BioWorld - Tuesday, September 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

UCLA researchers file patent for cardiopulmonary support cannula

Sep. 23, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from UCLA’s Department of Cardiac Surgery filed for protection of a smart multistage peripherally inserted cannula with active fixation for temporary cardiopulmonary support which simultaneously drains both sides of the heart.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Respiratory Medical devices U.S. Patents