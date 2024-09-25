BioWorld - Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Baxter recalls compounding inlets for Exactomix systems

Sep. 25, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA announced a class I recall declared by Baxter Healthcare Corp., of Deerfield, Ill., for the automated compounding inlets used with the company’s Exactomix compounding systems due to the risk of particulate matter in the inlets.
