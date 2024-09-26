BioWorld - Thursday, September 26, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Doctorpresso debuts depression-detecting voice journaling app

Sep. 26, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Mental tech startup Doctorpresso Co. Ltd. launched an audio journaling mobile application called Redi, in South Korea, as a voice analysis software capable of detecting depression through artificial intelligence-aided speech analysis.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/psychiatric Artificial intelligence Digital health Mobile/smartphone app Asia-Pacific