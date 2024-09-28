BioWorld - Saturday, September 28, 2024
Innosys launches Velofuse bone graft products

Sep. 27, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Korean med-tech firm Innosys Co. Ltd. recently launched two new injectable spine bone graft substitute products – Velofuse Gel and Velofuse Putty – and announced a name change to CG Medtech Co. Ltd., effective Nov. 4, 2024.
