Rare disease failure batters Fulcrum shares

After missing the primary and secondary endpoints in its phase III study of losmapimod in treating the rare disease facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FHSD), Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is yanking the program’s plug. The selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor had a lot of money behind it. It was originally in-licensed from GSK plc and then, in May, Sanofi SA signed on to help Fulcrum develop and commercialize losmapimod for FHSD worldwide, excluding the U.S., in a deal worth $1.06 billion.