Moderna falls on R&D cuts, filing delays, terminated programs

Moderna Inc.’s shares (NASDAQ:MRNA) sank 19% to a $64.11 low in early trading Sept. 12 as investors learned during the annual R&D Day event of a $1.1 billion reduction to R&D and the U.S. FDA’s reluctance to support an accelerated approval filing for its individualized neoantigen therapy for melanoma.