Index insights

Drug developers index falls as cancer trials hit setbacks

The BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI) declined in August, ending the month down 1.11% for the year and diverging from its previous trend of mirroring the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). By the close of August, the BDDI had slipped, while the NBI gained 11.7% year-to-date and the DJIA rose 7.05%.