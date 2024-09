Cancer

BRD9 PROTAC degrader shows efficacy in model of synovial sarcoma

The University of Michigan has published details on the discovery and preclinical characterization of a new potent and selective proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) degrader of BRD9, CW-3308. Synthesis and optimization of two different cereblon ligands led to the discovery of a novel series of highly potent BRD9 degraders, with CW-3308 selected as the lead candidate.