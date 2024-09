Immuno-oncology

23andme’s 23ME-01473 restores NK- and T-cell antitumoral capacity by activation of NKG2D

UL16 binding protein 6 (ULBP6) is a molecule belonging to the stress-induced NKG2D ligand family and its expression is up-regulated on the surface of cancerous cells, binding to the immune-activating NKG2D receptor on natural killer (NK) and T cells, thus promoting immune evasion.