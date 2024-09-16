BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, September 16, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX Awards
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Cullinan Therapeutics files IND application for CLN-978 to treat SLE
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immune
Cullinan Therapeutics files IND application for CLN-978 to treat SLE
Sep. 16, 2024
No Comments
Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. has submitted an IND application to the FDA to evaluate its CD19 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager, CLN-978, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Immune
FDA
IND