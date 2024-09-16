BioWorld - Monday, September 16, 2024
Cullinan Therapeutics files IND application for CLN-978 to treat SLE

Sep. 16, 2024
Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. has submitted an IND application to the FDA to evaluate its CD19 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager, CLN-978, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
