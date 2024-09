Cancer

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology discloses new STING agonists

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has divulged stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING; TMEM173) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, pulmonary fibrosis, heart failure, infections, psoriasis, Sjögren’s syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus, among others.