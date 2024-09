Immuno-oncology

Vironexis exits stealth with 10+ AAV-delivered immuno-oncology candidates

Vironexis Biotherapeutics Inc. has come out of stealth mode, disclosing that it has more than 10 product candidates it’s been developing over the last three years. The therapies are built on the company’s AAV-based platform, Transjoin, which is designed to have patients' livers express bispecific antibodies that bind to both CD3 on T-cells and various targets on tumor cells.