Biopharma deals August 2024

2024 remains record-breaker for deal value, M&A values double

Biopharma deal values reached $14.88 billion in August, declining from July’s $20.86 billion but improving over June’s $12.79 billion. With a total of $135.17 billion raised through the first eight months, 2024 continues to hold the record for the highest year-to-date deal value in BioWorld's records.