The human brain remodels gray and white matter during pregnancy

The map of the human brain is not a static image of the cellular architecture of the central nervous system (CNS). Throughout life, all living beings are born, develop and age. The brain of pregnant mothers reflects a dynamic that modifies this general picture. A collaboration of scientists from the University of California has studied the changes in the adult brain during pregnancy and observed that a large part of it adapts during the development of the fetus.