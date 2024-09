Endocrine/metabolic

GLP-1/FGF21 dual agonist ZT-003 shows promising results for metabolic disorders

Recent findings have proposed the combination of two agonist mechanisms – glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) – to have a synergistic effect for the treatment of obesity and its associated comorbidities, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia.