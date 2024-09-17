BioWorld - Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Korro Bio and Novo Nordisk partner to advance genetic medicines for cardiometabolic disease

Sep. 17, 2024
Korro Bio Inc. has established a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S to advance the discovery and development of new genetic medicines, initially to treat cardiometabolic diseases. The collaboration brings together Novo Nordisk’s deep cardiometabolic disease understanding and drug development experience with Korro’s proprietary platform to develop RNA editing product candidates for two undisclosed targets.
