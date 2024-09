Neurology/psychiatric

Somite’s SMT-M01 awarded US orphan drug designation for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Somite Therapeutics Inc.’s lead program, SMT-M01, has been awarded orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations by the FDA for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The program leverages the company’s proprietary Alphastem artificial intelligence (AI) platform to develop a novel cell replacement therapy for DMD.