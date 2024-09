Endocrine/metabolic

Inversago Pharma’s INV-347 improves metabolic dysfunction in obese mice

There has been growing interest in developing novel cannabinoid CB1 receptor inverse agonists to treat obesity and its metabolic comorbidities. At the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting, Inversago Pharma Inc. presented data on their CB1 receptor inverse agonist INV-347. The compound was shown to reduce body weight in diet-induced obese mice.