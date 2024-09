Neurology/psychiatric

New 5-HT2A and 5-HT2C receptor agonists disclosed in 2A Biosciences patent

2A Biosciences Inc. has divulged compounds acting as 5-HT2A and 5-HT2C receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, conjunctivitis, Crohn’s disease, type 2 diabetes, obsessive-compulsive disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, schizophrenia and traumatic brain injury, among others.