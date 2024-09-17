BioWorld - Tuesday, September 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ESMO 2024: Immvira’s MVR-T3011 shows early efficacy in bladder cancer

Sep. 16, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Immvira Group Co.’s oncolytic herpes simplex virus product, MVR-T3011, showed early efficacy via intravesical administration in patients with high-risk BCG-failure non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BioWorld Clinical Conferences European Society for Medical Oncology Cancer Asia-Pacific China NMPA