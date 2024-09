Biocom California’s most recent edition of its Let's Talk About series covered the future of women’s health. The panel of executives from companies and investors in women’s health were frustrated about the state of funding for the space. “Only about 1% of health care R&D dollars go [specifically] to women’s health outside of oncology,” Jenn Kiang, director of corporate affairs and development at Daré Bioscience Inc. told the audience. But the opportunity is huge, she said.